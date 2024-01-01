Papua New Guinean kinas to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert PGK to LKR at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = Sr74.50 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:51
PGK to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

LKR
1 PGK to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High77.633578.3512
Low74.399674.3996
Average75.125476.6474
Change-4.03%-4.91%
1 PGK to LKR stats

The performance of PGK to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 77.6335 and a 30 day low of 74.3996. This means the 30 day average was 75.1254. The change for PGK to LKR was -4.03.

The performance of PGK to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 78.3512 and a 90 day low of 74.3996. This means the 90 day average was 76.6474. The change for PGK to LKR was -4.91.

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 PGK74.50300 LKR
5 PGK372.51500 LKR
10 PGK745.03000 LKR
20 PGK1,490.06000 LKR
50 PGK3,725.15000 LKR
100 PGK7,450.30000 LKR
250 PGK18,625.75000 LKR
500 PGK37,251.50000 LKR
1000 PGK74,503.00000 LKR
2000 PGK149,006.00000 LKR
5000 PGK372,515.00000 LKR
10000 PGK745,030.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 LKR0.01342 PGK
5 LKR0.06711 PGK
10 LKR0.13422 PGK
20 LKR0.26845 PGK
50 LKR0.67112 PGK
100 LKR1.34223 PGK
250 LKR3.35558 PGK
500 LKR6.71115 PGK
1000 LKR13.42230 PGK
2000 LKR26.84460 PGK
5000 LKR67.11150 PGK
10000 LKR134.22300 PGK