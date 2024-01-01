Papua New Guinean kinas to Sri Lankan rupees today
Convert PGK to LKR at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
PGK to LKR conversion chart
1 PGK = 74.50300 LKR
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 PGK to LKR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|77.6335
|78.3512
|Low
|74.3996
|74.3996
|Average
|75.1254
|76.6474
|Change
|-4.03%
|-4.91%
|View full history
1 PGK to LKR stats
The performance of PGK to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 77.6335 and a 30 day low of 74.3996. This means the 30 day average was 75.1254. The change for PGK to LKR was -4.03.
The performance of PGK to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 78.3512 and a 90 day low of 74.3996. This means the 90 day average was 76.6474. The change for PGK to LKR was -4.91.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Sri Lankan rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Papua New Guinean kina
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Sri Lankan Rupee
|1 PGK
|74.50300 LKR
|5 PGK
|372.51500 LKR
|10 PGK
|745.03000 LKR
|20 PGK
|1,490.06000 LKR
|50 PGK
|3,725.15000 LKR
|100 PGK
|7,450.30000 LKR
|250 PGK
|18,625.75000 LKR
|500 PGK
|37,251.50000 LKR
|1000 PGK
|74,503.00000 LKR
|2000 PGK
|149,006.00000 LKR
|5000 PGK
|372,515.00000 LKR
|10000 PGK
|745,030.00000 LKR