Papua New Guinean kinas to Omani rials today

Convert PGK to OMR at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = ر.ع.0.09770 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:57
PGK to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

OMR
1 PGK to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09870.0999
Low0.09770.0977
Average0.09820.0988
Change-0.97%-1.91%
1 PGK to OMR stats

The performance of PGK to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0987 and a 30 day low of 0.0977. This means the 30 day average was 0.0982. The change for PGK to OMR was -0.97.

The performance of PGK to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0999 and a 90 day low of 0.0977. This means the 90 day average was 0.0988. The change for PGK to OMR was -1.91.

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Omani Rial
1 PGK0.09770 OMR
5 PGK0.48851 OMR
10 PGK0.97702 OMR
20 PGK1.95403 OMR
50 PGK4.88508 OMR
100 PGK9.77016 OMR
250 PGK24.42540 OMR
500 PGK48.85080 OMR
1000 PGK97.70160 OMR
2000 PGK195.40320 OMR
5000 PGK488.50800 OMR
10000 PGK977.01600 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 OMR10.23520 PGK
5 OMR51.17600 PGK
10 OMR102.35200 PGK
20 OMR204.70400 PGK
50 OMR511.76000 PGK
100 OMR1,023.52000 PGK
250 OMR2,558.80000 PGK
500 OMR5,117.60000 PGK
1000 OMR10,235.20000 PGK
2000 OMR20,470.40000 PGK
5000 OMR51,176.00000 PGK
10000 OMR102,352.00000 PGK