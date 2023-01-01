50 Papua New Guinean kinas to Omani rials

Convert PGK to OMR at the real exchange rate

50 pgk
5.160 omr

1.00000 PGK = 0.10321 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669351.1053591.9971.462431.620150.92861518.7201
1 GBP1.1534911.275106.1171.686891.868821.0711521.5933
1 USD0.90470.784314183.22881.323051.465740.840116.9359
1 INR0.01086990.009423590.012015110.01589650.0176110.01009390.203486

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Papua New Guinean kinas

PGK to USD

PGK to EUR

PGK to GBP

PGK to INR

PGK to JPY

PGK to RUB

PGK to AUD

PGK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Omani Rial
1 PGK0.10321 OMR
5 PGK0.51604 OMR
10 PGK1.03209 OMR
20 PGK2.06418 OMR
50 PGK5.16045 OMR
100 PGK10.32090 OMR
250 PGK25.80225 OMR
500 PGK51.60450 OMR
1000 PGK103.20900 OMR
2000 PGK206.41800 OMR
5000 PGK516.04500 OMR
10000 PGK1032.09000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 OMR9.68906 PGK
5 OMR48.44530 PGK
10 OMR96.89060 PGK
20 OMR193.78120 PGK
50 OMR484.45300 PGK
100 OMR968.90600 PGK
250 OMR2422.26500 PGK
500 OMR4844.53000 PGK
1000 OMR9689.06000 PGK
2000 OMR19378.12000 PGK
5000 OMR48445.30000 PGK
10000 OMR96890.60000 PGK