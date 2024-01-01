Papua New Guinean kinas to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert PGK to KWD at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = ك0.07776 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:49
PGK to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KWD
1 PGK to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07850.0793
Low0.07780.0778
Average0.07810.0784
Change-0.55%-1.72%
1 PGK to KWD stats

The performance of PGK to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0785 and a 30 day low of 0.0778. This means the 30 day average was 0.0781. The change for PGK to KWD was -0.55.

The performance of PGK to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0793 and a 90 day low of 0.0778. This means the 90 day average was 0.0784. The change for PGK to KWD was -1.72.

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 PGK0.07776 KWD
5 PGK0.38880 KWD
10 PGK0.77761 KWD
20 PGK1.55521 KWD
50 PGK3.88803 KWD
100 PGK7.77605 KWD
250 PGK19.44013 KWD
500 PGK38.88025 KWD
1000 PGK77.76050 KWD
2000 PGK155.52100 KWD
5000 PGK388.80250 KWD
10000 PGK777.60500 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 KWD12.86000 PGK
5 KWD64.30000 PGK
10 KWD128.60000 PGK
20 KWD257.20000 PGK
50 KWD643.00000 PGK
100 KWD1,286.00000 PGK
250 KWD3,215.00000 PGK
500 KWD6,430.00000 PGK
1000 KWD12,860.00000 PGK
2000 KWD25,720.00000 PGK
5000 KWD64,300.00000 PGK
10000 KWD128,600.00000 PGK