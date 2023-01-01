2000 Papua New Guinean kinas to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert PGK to KWD at the real exchange rate

2,000 pgk
164.829 kwd

1.00000 PGK = 0.08241 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669151.1055592.01331.461981.618550.92844518.7204
1 GBP1.1535211.2753106.1411.686461.867071.0709821.5948
1 USD0.904550.784129183.22851.32241.464020.8397516.9331
1 INR0.0108680.00942140.012015110.01588880.01759040.01008970.203453

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Papua New Guinean kinas

PGK to USD

PGK to EUR

PGK to GBP

PGK to INR

PGK to JPY

PGK to RUB

PGK to AUD

PGK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 PGK0.08241 KWD
5 PGK0.41207 KWD
10 PGK0.82414 KWD
20 PGK1.64829 KWD
50 PGK4.12072 KWD
100 PGK8.24144 KWD
250 PGK20.60360 KWD
500 PGK41.20720 KWD
1000 PGK82.41440 KWD
2000 PGK164.82880 KWD
5000 PGK412.07200 KWD
10000 PGK824.14400 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 KWD12.13380 PGK
5 KWD60.66900 PGK
10 KWD121.33800 PGK
20 KWD242.67600 PGK
50 KWD606.69000 PGK
100 KWD1213.38000 PGK
250 KWD3033.45000 PGK
500 KWD6066.90000 PGK
1000 KWD12133.80000 PGK
2000 KWD24267.60000 PGK
5000 KWD60669.00000 PGK
10000 KWD121338.00000 PGK