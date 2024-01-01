Papua New Guinean Kina (PGK)

Currency name

Papua New Guinean Kina

K

PGK exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP INR JPY RUB AUD ZAR
From PGK0.26650 0.24517 0.20946 22.12620 40.36810 24.64440 0.40802 5.04159
To PGK3.75235 4.07880 4.77411 0.04520 0.02477 0.04058 2.45084 0.19835

