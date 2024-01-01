Papua New Guinean kinas to Philippine pesos today

Convert PGK to PHP at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = ₱14.69 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:59
PGK to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PHP
1 PGK to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.776715.1412
Low14.268414.2243
Average14.507014.5732
Change2.25%-2.86%
1 PGK to PHP stats

The performance of PGK to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.7767 and a 30 day low of 14.2684. This means the 30 day average was 14.5070. The change for PGK to PHP was 2.25.

The performance of PGK to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.1412 and a 90 day low of 14.2243. This means the 90 day average was 14.5732. The change for PGK to PHP was -2.86.

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Philippine Peso
1 PGK14.68510 PHP
5 PGK73.42550 PHP
10 PGK146.85100 PHP
20 PGK293.70200 PHP
50 PGK734.25500 PHP
100 PGK1,468.51000 PHP
250 PGK3,671.27500 PHP
500 PGK7,342.55000 PHP
1000 PGK14,685.10000 PHP
2000 PGK29,370.20000 PHP
5000 PGK73,425.50000 PHP
10000 PGK146,851.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 PHP0.06810 PGK
5 PHP0.34048 PGK
10 PHP0.68096 PGK
20 PHP1.36193 PGK
50 PHP3.40482 PGK
100 PHP6.80964 PGK
250 PHP17.02410 PGK
500 PHP34.04820 PGK
1000 PHP68.09640 PGK
2000 PHP136.19280 PGK
5000 PHP340.48200 PGK
10000 PHP680.96400 PGK