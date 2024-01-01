Papua New Guinean kinas to Polish zloty today

Convert PGK to PLN at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = zł1.020 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:01
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PLN
1 PGK to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.02011.0328
Low0.97420.9742
Average0.99840.9992
Change4.71%0.15%
1 PGK to PLN stats

The performance of PGK to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0201 and a 30 day low of 0.9742. This means the 30 day average was 0.9984. The change for PGK to PLN was 4.71.

The performance of PGK to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0328 and a 90 day low of 0.9742. This means the 90 day average was 0.9992. The change for PGK to PLN was 0.15.

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Polish Zloty
1 PGK1.02014 PLN
5 PGK5.10070 PLN
10 PGK10.20140 PLN
20 PGK20.40280 PLN
50 PGK51.00700 PLN
100 PGK102.01400 PLN
250 PGK255.03500 PLN
500 PGK510.07000 PLN
1000 PGK1,020.14000 PLN
2000 PGK2,040.28000 PLN
5000 PGK5,100.70000 PLN
10000 PGK10,201.40000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 PLN0.98026 PGK
5 PLN4.90131 PGK
10 PLN9.80261 PGK
20 PLN19.60522 PGK
50 PLN49.01305 PGK
100 PLN98.02610 PGK
250 PLN245.06525 PGK
500 PLN490.13050 PGK
1000 PLN980.26100 PGK
2000 PLN1,960.52200 PGK
5000 PLN4,901.30500 PGK
10000 PLN9,802.61000 PGK