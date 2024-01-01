Papua New Guinean kinas to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert PGK to KZT at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = ₸123.0 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:50
PGK to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KZT
1 PGK to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High126.2900126.2900
Low122.1250122.1250
Average123.3477123.2985
Change0.24%0.41%
1 PGK to KZT stats

The performance of PGK to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 126.2900 and a 30 day low of 122.1250. This means the 30 day average was 123.3477. The change for PGK to KZT was 0.24.

The performance of PGK to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 126.2900 and a 90 day low of 122.1250. This means the 90 day average was 123.2985. The change for PGK to KZT was 0.41.

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 PGK123.04000 KZT
5 PGK615.20000 KZT
10 PGK1,230.40000 KZT
20 PGK2,460.80000 KZT
50 PGK6,152.00000 KZT
100 PGK12,304.00000 KZT
250 PGK30,760.00000 KZT
500 PGK61,520.00000 KZT
1000 PGK123,040.00000 KZT
2000 PGK246,080.00000 KZT
5000 PGK615,200.00000 KZT
10000 PGK1,230,400.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 KZT0.00813 PGK
5 KZT0.04064 PGK
10 KZT0.08127 PGK
20 KZT0.16255 PGK
50 KZT0.40637 PGK
100 KZT0.81275 PGK
250 KZT2.03187 PGK
500 KZT4.06373 PGK
1000 KZT8.12746 PGK
2000 KZT16.25492 PGK
5000 KZT40.63730 PGK
10000 KZT81.27460 PGK