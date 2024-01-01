100 Kazakhstani tenges to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert KZT to PGK at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = K0.008121 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:13
KZT to PGK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PGK
1 KZT to PGKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00820.0082
Low0.00790.0079
Average0.00810.0081
Change-0.32%-0.49%
1 KZT to PGK stats

The performance of KZT to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0082 and a 30 day low of 0.0079. This means the 30 day average was 0.0081. The change for KZT to PGK was -0.32.

The performance of KZT to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0082 and a 90 day low of 0.0079. This means the 90 day average was 0.0081. The change for KZT to PGK was -0.49.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 KZT0.00812 PGK
5 KZT0.04060 PGK
10 KZT0.08121 PGK
20 KZT0.16242 PGK
50 KZT0.40605 PGK
100 KZT0.81209 PGK
250 KZT2.03023 PGK
500 KZT4.06046 PGK
1000 KZT8.12091 PGK
2000 KZT16.24182 PGK
5000 KZT40.60455 PGK
10000 KZT81.20910 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 PGK123.13900 KZT
5 PGK615.69500 KZT
10 PGK1,231.39000 KZT
20 PGK2,462.78000 KZT
50 PGK6,156.95000 KZT
100 PGK12,313.90000 KZT
250 PGK30,784.75000 KZT
500 PGK61,569.50000 KZT
1000 PGK123,139.00000 KZT
2000 PGK246,278.00000 KZT
5000 PGK615,695.00000 KZT
10000 PGK1,231,390.00000 KZT