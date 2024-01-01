Papua New Guinean kinas to Saudi riyals today

Convert PGK to SAR at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = SR0.9532 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:02
PGK to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SAR
1 PGK to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.96150.9736
Low0.95320.9532
Average0.95720.9628
Change-0.85%-1.79%
1 PGK to SAR stats

The performance of PGK to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9615 and a 30 day low of 0.9532. This means the 30 day average was 0.9572. The change for PGK to SAR was -0.85.

The performance of PGK to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9736 and a 90 day low of 0.9532. This means the 90 day average was 0.9628. The change for PGK to SAR was -1.79.

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Saudi Riyal
1 PGK0.95321 SAR
5 PGK4.76605 SAR
10 PGK9.53209 SAR
20 PGK19.06418 SAR
50 PGK47.66045 SAR
100 PGK95.32090 SAR
250 PGK238.30225 SAR
500 PGK476.60450 SAR
1000 PGK953.20900 SAR
2000 PGK1,906.41800 SAR
5000 PGK4,766.04500 SAR
10000 PGK9,532.09000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 SAR1.04909 PGK
5 SAR5.24545 PGK
10 SAR10.49090 PGK
20 SAR20.98180 PGK
50 SAR52.45450 PGK
100 SAR104.90900 PGK
250 SAR262.27250 PGK
500 SAR524.54500 PGK
1000 SAR1,049.09000 PGK
2000 SAR2,098.18000 PGK
5000 SAR5,245.45000 PGK
10000 SAR10,490.90000 PGK