5,000 Saudi riyals to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert SAR to PGK at the real exchange rate

5,000 sar
5,124.05 pgk

SR1.000 SAR = K1.025 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:53
How to convert Saudi riyals to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 SAR1.02481 PGK
5 SAR5.12405 PGK
10 SAR10.24810 PGK
20 SAR20.49620 PGK
50 SAR51.24050 PGK
100 SAR102.48100 PGK
250 SAR256.20250 PGK
500 SAR512.40500 PGK
1000 SAR1,024.81000 PGK
2000 SAR2,049.62000 PGK
5000 SAR5,124.05000 PGK
10000 SAR10,248.10000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Saudi Riyal
1 PGK0.97579 SAR
5 PGK4.87895 SAR
10 PGK9.75791 SAR
20 PGK19.51582 SAR
50 PGK48.78955 SAR
100 PGK97.57910 SAR
250 PGK243.94775 SAR
500 PGK487.89550 SAR
1000 PGK975.79100 SAR
2000 PGK1,951.58200 SAR
5000 PGK4,878.95500 SAR
10000 PGK9,757.91000 SAR