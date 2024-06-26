Saudi riyal to Papua New Guinean kinas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Papua New Guinean kinas is currently 1.025 today, reflecting a 0.010% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.078% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Papua New Guinean kinas has fluctuated between a high of 1.025 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 1.024 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a -0.052% decrease in value.