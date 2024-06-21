사우디아라비아 리얄 to Papua New Guinean kinas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 사우디아라비아 리얄 to Papua New Guinean kinas is currently 1.024 today, reflecting a 0.042% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 사우디아라비아 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.107% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 사우디아라비아 리얄 to Papua New Guinean kinas has fluctuated between a high of 1.024 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 1.023 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.041% increase in value.