Papua New Guinean kinas to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert PGK to MYR at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = RM1.104 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:55
PGK to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MYR
1 PGK to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.10351.2048
Low1.05221.0522
Average1.08181.1140
Change3.56%-8.38%
1 PGK to MYR stats

The performance of PGK to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1035 and a 30 day low of 1.0522. This means the 30 day average was 1.0818. The change for PGK to MYR was 3.56.

The performance of PGK to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2048 and a 90 day low of 1.0522. This means the 90 day average was 1.1140. The change for PGK to MYR was -8.38.

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Malaysian Ringgit
1 PGK1.10352 MYR
5 PGK5.51760 MYR
10 PGK11.03520 MYR
20 PGK22.07040 MYR
50 PGK55.17600 MYR
100 PGK110.35200 MYR
250 PGK275.88000 MYR
500 PGK551.76000 MYR
1000 PGK1,103.52000 MYR
2000 PGK2,207.04000 MYR
5000 PGK5,517.60000 MYR
10000 PGK11,035.20000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 MYR0.90619 PGK
5 MYR4.53095 PGK
10 MYR9.06189 PGK
20 MYR18.12378 PGK
50 MYR45.30945 PGK
100 MYR90.61890 PGK
250 MYR226.54725 PGK
500 MYR453.09450 PGK
1000 MYR906.18900 PGK
2000 MYR1,812.37800 PGK
5000 MYR4,530.94500 PGK
10000 MYR9,061.89000 PGK