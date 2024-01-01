Papua New Guinean kinas to Qatari rials today

Convert PGK to QAR at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = QR0.9253 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:39
PGK to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

QAR
1 PGK to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.93420.9462
Low0.92530.9253
Average0.92950.9353
Change-0.95%-1.91%
1 PGK to QAR stats

The performance of PGK to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9342 and a 30 day low of 0.9253. This means the 30 day average was 0.9295. The change for PGK to QAR was -0.95.

The performance of PGK to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9462 and a 90 day low of 0.9253. This means the 90 day average was 0.9353. The change for PGK to QAR was -1.91.

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Qatari Rial
1 PGK0.92533 QAR
5 PGK4.62665 QAR
10 PGK9.25329 QAR
20 PGK18.50658 QAR
50 PGK46.26645 QAR
100 PGK92.53290 QAR
250 PGK231.33225 QAR
500 PGK462.66450 QAR
1000 PGK925.32900 QAR
2000 PGK1,850.65800 QAR
5000 PGK4,626.64500 QAR
10000 PGK9,253.29000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 QAR1.08070 PGK
5 QAR5.40350 PGK
10 QAR10.80700 PGK
20 QAR21.61400 PGK
50 QAR54.03500 PGK
100 QAR108.07000 PGK
250 QAR270.17500 PGK
500 QAR540.35000 PGK
1000 QAR1,080.70000 PGK
2000 QAR2,161.40000 PGK
5000 QAR5,403.50000 PGK
10000 QAR10,807.00000 PGK