Papua New Guinean kinas to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert PGK to XOF at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = CFA154.1 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:08
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PGK to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XOF
1 PGK to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High154.8850157.4650
Low149.8360149.8360
Average152.3742152.8156
Change2.62%-1.40%
View full history

1 PGK to XOF stats

The performance of PGK to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 154.8850 and a 30 day low of 149.8360. This means the 30 day average was 152.3742. The change for PGK to XOF was 2.62.

The performance of PGK to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 157.4650 and a 90 day low of 149.8360. This means the 90 day average was 152.8156. The change for PGK to XOF was -1.40.

Track market ratesView PGK to XOF chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.0890.8061.4931.6220.93521.426
1 GBP1.20111.297109.0651.7931.9491.12325.735
1 USD0.9260.771184.0681.3821.5020.86519.836
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Papua New Guinean kina

PGK to USD

PGK to EUR

PGK to GBP

PGK to INR

PGK to JPY

PGK to RUB

PGK to AUD

PGK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 PGK154.13100 XOF
5 PGK770.65500 XOF
10 PGK1,541.31000 XOF
20 PGK3,082.62000 XOF
50 PGK7,706.55000 XOF
100 PGK15,413.10000 XOF
250 PGK38,532.75000 XOF
500 PGK77,065.50000 XOF
1000 PGK154,131.00000 XOF
2000 PGK308,262.00000 XOF
5000 PGK770,655.00000 XOF
10000 PGK1,541,310.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 XOF0.00649 PGK
5 XOF0.03244 PGK
10 XOF0.06488 PGK
20 XOF0.12976 PGK
50 XOF0.32440 PGK
100 XOF0.64880 PGK
250 XOF1.62200 PGK
500 XOF3.24399 PGK
1000 XOF6.48798 PGK
2000 XOF12.97596 PGK
5000 XOF32.43990 PGK
10000 XOF64.87980 PGK