1 CFA franc BCEAO to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert XOF to PGK at the real exchange rate

1 xof
0.01 pgk

CFA1.000 XOF = K0.006242 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:19
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 XOF0.00624 PGK
5 XOF0.03121 PGK
10 XOF0.06242 PGK
20 XOF0.12484 PGK
50 XOF0.31209 PGK
100 XOF0.62418 PGK
250 XOF1.56044 PGK
500 XOF3.12089 PGK
1000 XOF6.24177 PGK
2000 XOF12.48354 PGK
5000 XOF31.20885 PGK
10000 XOF62.41770 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 PGK160.21100 XOF
5 PGK801.05500 XOF
10 PGK1,602.11000 XOF
20 PGK3,204.22000 XOF
50 PGK8,010.55000 XOF
100 PGK16,021.10000 XOF
250 PGK40,052.75000 XOF
500 PGK80,105.50000 XOF
1000 PGK160,211.00000 XOF
2000 PGK320,422.00000 XOF
5000 PGK801,055.00000 XOF
10000 PGK1,602,110.00000 XOF