CFA franc BCEAO to Papua New Guinean kinas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA franc BCEAO to Papua New Guinean kinas is currently 0.006 today, reflecting a -0.598% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA franc BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a -0.835% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA franc BCEAO to Papua New Guinean kinas has fluctuated between a high of 0.006 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.006 on 27-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.298% decrease in value.