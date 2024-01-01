Papua New Guinean kinas to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert PGK to AED at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = د.إ0.9322 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:51
PGK to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AED
1 PGK to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.94120.9529
Low0.93220.9322
Average0.93650.9422
Change-0.95%-1.89%
1 PGK to AED stats

The performance of PGK to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9412 and a 30 day low of 0.9322. This means the 30 day average was 0.9365. The change for PGK to AED was -0.95.

The performance of PGK to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9529 and a 90 day low of 0.9322. This means the 90 day average was 0.9422. The change for PGK to AED was -1.89.

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 PGK0.93221 AED
5 PGK4.66104 AED
10 PGK9.32207 AED
20 PGK18.64414 AED
50 PGK46.61035 AED
100 PGK93.22070 AED
250 PGK233.05175 AED
500 PGK466.10350 AED
1000 PGK932.20700 AED
2000 PGK1,864.41400 AED
5000 PGK4,661.03500 AED
10000 PGK9,322.07000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 AED1.07272 PGK
5 AED5.36360 PGK
10 AED10.72720 PGK
20 AED21.45440 PGK
50 AED53.63600 PGK
100 AED107.27200 PGK
250 AED268.18000 PGK
500 AED536.36000 PGK
1000 AED1,072.72000 PGK
2000 AED2,145.44000 PGK
5000 AED5,363.60000 PGK
10000 AED10,727.20000 PGK