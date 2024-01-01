1 thousand Papua New Guinean kinas to United Arab Emirates dirhams
Convert PGK to AED at the real exchange rate
PGK to AED conversion chart
1 PGK = 0.93221 AED
0
|1 PGK to AED
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.9412
|0.9529
|Low
|0.9322
|0.9322
|Average
|0.9365
|0.9422
|Change
|-0.95%
|-1.89%
|View full history
1 PGK to AED stats
The performance of PGK to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9412 and a 30 day low of 0.9322. This means the 30 day average was 0.9365. The change for PGK to AED was -0.95.
The performance of PGK to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9529 and a 90 day low of 0.9322. This means the 90 day average was 0.9422. The change for PGK to AED was -1.89.
|Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / United Arab Emirates Dirham
|1 PGK
|0.93221 AED
|5 PGK
|4.66104 AED
|10 PGK
|9.32207 AED
|20 PGK
|18.64414 AED
|50 PGK
|46.61035 AED
|100 PGK
|93.22070 AED
|250 PGK
|233.05175 AED
|500 PGK
|466.10350 AED
|1000 PGK
|932.20700 AED
|2000 PGK
|1,864.41400 AED
|5000 PGK
|4,661.03500 AED
|10000 PGK
|9,322.07000 AED
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Papua New Guinean Kina
|1 AED
|1.07272 PGK
|5 AED
|5.36360 PGK
|10 AED
|10.72720 PGK
|20 AED
|21.45440 PGK
|50 AED
|53.63600 PGK
|100 AED
|107.27200 PGK
|250 AED
|268.18000 PGK
|500 AED
|536.36000 PGK
|1000 AED
|1,072.72000 PGK
|2000 AED
|2,145.44000 PGK
|5000 AED
|5,363.60000 PGK
|10000 AED
|10,727.20000 PGK