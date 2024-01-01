Papua New Guinean kinas to Seychellois rupees today

Convert PGK to SCR at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = ₨3.509 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:02
SCR
1 PGK to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.82183.8721
Low3.37673.3592
Average3.56483.5590
Change1.22%-2.26%
1 PGK to SCR stats

The performance of PGK to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.8218 and a 30 day low of 3.3767. This means the 30 day average was 3.5648. The change for PGK to SCR was 1.22.

The performance of PGK to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.8721 and a 90 day low of 3.3592. This means the 90 day average was 3.5590. The change for PGK to SCR was -2.26.

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

