Papua New Guinean kinas to Thai bahts today

Convert PGK to THB at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = ฿8.535 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:04
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PGK to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

THB
1 PGK to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.56739.3050
Low8.25938.2593
Average8.43408.7075
Change2.14%-8.18%
View full history

1 PGK to THB stats

The performance of PGK to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.5673 and a 30 day low of 8.2593. This means the 30 day average was 8.4340. The change for PGK to THB was 2.14.

The performance of PGK to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.3050 and a 90 day low of 8.2593. This means the 90 day average was 8.7075. The change for PGK to THB was -8.18.

Track market ratesView PGK to THB chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.0890.7931.4921.6220.93521.436
1 GBP1.20111.297109.0351.7921.9481.12225.743
1 USD0.9260.771184.0641.3821.5020.86519.847
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Papua New Guinean kina

PGK to USD

PGK to EUR

PGK to GBP

PGK to INR

PGK to JPY

PGK to RUB

PGK to AUD

PGK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Thai Baht
1 PGK8.53479 THB
5 PGK42.67395 THB
10 PGK85.34790 THB
20 PGK170.69580 THB
50 PGK426.73950 THB
100 PGK853.47900 THB
250 PGK2,133.69750 THB
500 PGK4,267.39500 THB
1000 PGK8,534.79000 THB
2000 PGK17,069.58000 THB
5000 PGK42,673.95000 THB
10000 PGK85,347.90000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 THB0.11717 PGK
5 THB0.58584 PGK
10 THB1.17168 PGK
20 THB2.34336 PGK
50 THB5.85840 PGK
100 THB11.71680 PGK
250 THB29.29200 PGK
500 THB58.58400 PGK
1000 THB117.16800 PGK
2000 THB234.33600 PGK
5000 THB585.84000 PGK
10000 THB1,171.68000 PGK