Papua New Guinean kinas to South Korean wons today

Convert PGK to KRW at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = ₩350.0 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:50
PGK to KRW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KRW
1 PGK to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High350.8470358.2220
Low334.3400334.3400
Average343.1265345.4348
Change3.02%-2.28%
1 PGK to KRW stats

The performance of PGK to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 350.8470 and a 30 day low of 334.3400. This means the 30 day average was 343.1265. The change for PGK to KRW was 3.02.

The performance of PGK to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 358.2220 and a 90 day low of 334.3400. This means the 90 day average was 345.4348. The change for PGK to KRW was -2.28.

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / South Korean Won
1 PGK350.03600 KRW
5 PGK1,750.18000 KRW
10 PGK3,500.36000 KRW
20 PGK7,000.72000 KRW
50 PGK17,501.80000 KRW
100 PGK35,003.60000 KRW
250 PGK87,509.00000 KRW
500 PGK175,018.00000 KRW
1000 PGK350,036.00000 KRW
2000 PGK700,072.00000 KRW
5000 PGK1,750,180.00000 KRW
10000 PGK3,500,360.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 KRW0.00286 PGK
5 KRW0.01428 PGK
10 KRW0.02857 PGK
20 KRW0.05714 PGK
50 KRW0.14284 PGK
100 KRW0.28569 PGK
250 KRW0.71421 PGK
500 KRW1.42843 PGK
1000 KRW2.85685 PGK
2000 KRW5.71370 PGK
5000 KRW14.28425 PGK
10000 KRW28.56850 PGK
20000 KRW57.13700 PGK
30000 KRW85.70550 PGK
40000 KRW114.27400 PGK
50000 KRW142.84250 PGK