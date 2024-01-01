Papua New Guinean kinas to Romanian leus today

Convert PGK to RON at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = L1.169 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:01
PGK to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

RON
1 PGK to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.17471.1944
Low1.13661.1366
Average1.15581.1591
Change2.57%-1.36%
1 PGK to RON stats

The performance of PGK to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1747 and a 30 day low of 1.1366. This means the 30 day average was 1.1558. The change for PGK to RON was 2.57.

The performance of PGK to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1944 and a 90 day low of 1.1366. This means the 90 day average was 1.1591. The change for PGK to RON was -1.36.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.0890.7931.4921.6220.93521.435
1 GBP1.20111.297109.0571.7921.9491.12325.747
1 USD0.9260.771184.0681.3821.5020.86519.847
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Romanian Leu
1 PGK1.16869 RON
5 PGK5.84345 RON
10 PGK11.68690 RON
20 PGK23.37380 RON
50 PGK58.43450 RON
100 PGK116.86900 RON
250 PGK292.17250 RON
500 PGK584.34500 RON
1000 PGK1,168.69000 RON
2000 PGK2,337.38000 RON
5000 PGK5,843.45000 RON
10000 PGK11,686.90000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 RON0.85566 PGK
5 RON4.27831 PGK
10 RON8.55662 PGK
20 RON17.11324 PGK
50 RON42.78310 PGK
100 RON85.56620 PGK
250 RON213.91550 PGK
500 RON427.83100 PGK
1000 RON855.66200 PGK
2000 RON1,711.32400 PGK
5000 RON4,278.31000 PGK
10000 RON8,556.62000 PGK