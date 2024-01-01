Papua New Guinean kinas to Jordanian dinars today

Convert PGK to JOD at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = JD0.1798 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:46
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PGK to JOD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JOD
1 PGK to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.18160.1839
Low0.17980.1798
Average0.18070.1818
Change-1.01%-1.94%
View full history

1 PGK to JOD stats

The performance of PGK to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1816 and a 30 day low of 0.1798. This means the 30 day average was 0.1807. The change for PGK to JOD was -1.01.

The performance of PGK to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1839 and a 90 day low of 0.1798. This means the 90 day average was 0.1818. The change for PGK to JOD was -1.94.

Track market ratesView PGK to JOD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.0890.8111.4921.6220.93521.408
1 GBP1.20111.297109.0581.7921.9481.12325.71
1 USD0.9260.771184.0691.3811.5020.86519.819
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Papua New Guinean kina

PGK to USD

PGK to EUR

PGK to GBP

PGK to INR

PGK to JPY

PGK to RUB

PGK to AUD

PGK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Jordanian Dinar
1 PGK0.17982 JOD
5 PGK0.89909 JOD
10 PGK1.79817 JOD
20 PGK3.59634 JOD
50 PGK8.99085 JOD
100 PGK17.98170 JOD
250 PGK44.95425 JOD
500 PGK89.90850 JOD
1000 PGK179.81700 JOD
2000 PGK359.63400 JOD
5000 PGK899.08500 JOD
10000 PGK1,798.17000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 JOD5.56120 PGK
5 JOD27.80600 PGK
10 JOD55.61200 PGK
20 JOD111.22400 PGK
50 JOD278.06000 PGK
100 JOD556.12000 PGK
250 JOD1,390.30000 PGK
500 JOD2,780.60000 PGK
1000 JOD5,561.20000 PGK
2000 JOD11,122.40000 PGK
5000 JOD27,806.00000 PGK
10000 JOD55,612.00000 PGK