5000 Jordanian dinars to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert JOD to PGK at the real exchange rate

5000 jod
26257.70 pgk

1.00000 JOD = 5.25154 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.333951.3282518.33680.91070.7840983.67261.47809
1 CAD0.74965310.99572713.74620.6827130.5878022.753181.10805
1 SGD0.752871.00429113.80520.6856430.5903242.764991.11281
1 ZAR0.05453530.07274720.072436310.04966540.04276090.2002860.0806077

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinars

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 JOD5.25154 PGK
5 JOD26.25770 PGK
10 JOD52.51540 PGK
20 JOD105.03080 PGK
50 JOD262.57700 PGK
100 JOD525.15400 PGK
250 JOD1312.88500 PGK
500 JOD2625.77000 PGK
1000 JOD5251.54000 PGK
2000 JOD10503.08000 PGK
5000 JOD26257.70000 PGK
10000 JOD52515.40000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Jordanian Dinar
1 PGK0.19042 JOD
5 PGK0.95210 JOD
10 PGK1.90420 JOD
20 PGK3.80840 JOD
50 PGK9.52100 JOD
100 PGK19.04200 JOD
250 PGK47.60500 JOD
500 PGK95.21000 JOD
1000 PGK190.42000 JOD
2000 PGK380.84000 JOD
5000 PGK952.10000 JOD
10000 PGK1904.20000 JOD