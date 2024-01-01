Papua New Guinean kinas to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert PGK to TZS at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = tzs690.7 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:04
PGK to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

TZS
1 PGK to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High697.7230702.6500
Low690.7420690.7420
Average694.0399695.2489
Change-1.00%-0.27%
1 PGK to TZS stats

The performance of PGK to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 697.7230 and a 30 day low of 690.7420. This means the 30 day average was 694.0399. The change for PGK to TZS was -1.00.

The performance of PGK to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 702.6500 and a 90 day low of 690.7420. This means the 90 day average was 695.2489. The change for PGK to TZS was -0.27.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Tanzanian Shilling
1 PGK690.74200 TZS
5 PGK3,453.71000 TZS
10 PGK6,907.42000 TZS
20 PGK13,814.84000 TZS
50 PGK34,537.10000 TZS
100 PGK69,074.20000 TZS
250 PGK172,685.50000 TZS
500 PGK345,371.00000 TZS
1000 PGK690,742.00000 TZS
2000 PGK1,381,484.00000 TZS
5000 PGK3,453,710.00000 TZS
10000 PGK6,907,420.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 TZS0.00145 PGK
5 TZS0.00724 PGK
10 TZS0.01448 PGK
20 TZS0.02895 PGK
50 TZS0.07239 PGK
100 TZS0.14477 PGK
250 TZS0.36193 PGK
500 TZS0.72386 PGK
1000 TZS1.44772 PGK
2000 TZS2.89544 PGK
5000 TZS7.23860 PGK
10000 TZS14.47720 PGK