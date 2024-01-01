Papua New Guinean kinas to New Zealand dollars today
Convert PGK to NZD at the real exchange rate
PGK to NZD conversion chart
1 PGK = 0.42107 NZD
0
|1 PGK to NZD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.4228
|0.4401
|Low
|0.4019
|0.4019
|Average
|0.4139
|0.4189
|Change
|4.35%
|-4.18%
1 PGK to NZD stats
The performance of PGK to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4228 and a 30 day low of 0.4019. This means the 30 day average was 0.4139. The change for PGK to NZD was 4.35.
The performance of PGK to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4401 and a 90 day low of 0.4019. This means the 90 day average was 0.4189. The change for PGK to NZD was -4.18.
|Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Papua New Guinean Kina
|1 NZD
|2.37490 PGK
|5 NZD
|11.87450 PGK
|10 NZD
|23.74900 PGK
|20 NZD
|47.49800 PGK
|50 NZD
|118.74500 PGK
|100 NZD
|237.49000 PGK
|250 NZD
|593.72500 PGK
|500 NZD
|1,187.45000 PGK
|1000 NZD
|2,374.90000 PGK
|2000 NZD
|4,749.80000 PGK
|5000 NZD
|11,874.50000 PGK
|10000 NZD
|23,749.00000 PGK