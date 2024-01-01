Papua New Guinean kinas to New Zealand dollars today

Convert PGK to NZD at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = $0.4211 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:56
PGK to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

NZD
1 PGK to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.42280.4401
Low0.40190.4019
Average0.41390.4189
Change4.35%-4.18%
1 PGK to NZD stats

The performance of PGK to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4228 and a 30 day low of 0.4019. This means the 30 day average was 0.4139. The change for PGK to NZD was 4.35.

The performance of PGK to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4401 and a 90 day low of 0.4019. This means the 90 day average was 0.4189. The change for PGK to NZD was -4.18.

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / New Zealand Dollar
1 PGK0.42107 NZD
5 PGK2.10535 NZD
10 PGK4.21070 NZD
20 PGK8.42140 NZD
50 PGK21.05350 NZD
100 PGK42.10700 NZD
250 PGK105.26750 NZD
500 PGK210.53500 NZD
1000 PGK421.07000 NZD
2000 PGK842.14000 NZD
5000 PGK2,105.35000 NZD
10000 PGK4,210.70000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 NZD2.37490 PGK
5 NZD11.87450 PGK
10 NZD23.74900 PGK
20 NZD47.49800 PGK
50 NZD118.74500 PGK
100 NZD237.49000 PGK
250 NZD593.72500 PGK
500 NZD1,187.45000 PGK
1000 NZD2,374.90000 PGK
2000 NZD4,749.80000 PGK
5000 NZD11,874.50000 PGK
10000 NZD23,749.00000 PGK