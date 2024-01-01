Papua New Guinean kinas to Nigerian nairas today

Convert PGK to NGN at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = ₦434.1 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:57
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PGK to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NGN
1 PGK to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High434.0920434.0920
Low421.1420404.6470
Average427.3961418.7025
Change1.29%4.13%
View full history

1 PGK to NGN stats

The performance of PGK to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 434.0920 and a 30 day low of 421.1420. This means the 30 day average was 427.3961. The change for PGK to NGN was 1.29.

The performance of PGK to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 434.0920 and a 90 day low of 404.6470. This means the 90 day average was 418.7025. The change for PGK to NGN was 4.13.

Track market ratesView PGK to NGN chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.0890.8021.4921.6230.93521.418
1 GBP1.20111.297109.0411.7921.9491.12225.72
1 USD0.9260.771184.0681.3821.5030.86519.829
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Papua New Guinean kina

PGK to USD

PGK to EUR

PGK to GBP

PGK to INR

PGK to JPY

PGK to RUB

PGK to AUD

PGK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Nigerian Naira
1 PGK434.09200 NGN
5 PGK2,170.46000 NGN
10 PGK4,340.92000 NGN
20 PGK8,681.84000 NGN
50 PGK21,704.60000 NGN
100 PGK43,409.20000 NGN
250 PGK108,523.00000 NGN
500 PGK217,046.00000 NGN
1000 PGK434,092.00000 NGN
2000 PGK868,184.00000 NGN
5000 PGK2,170,460.00000 NGN
10000 PGK4,340,920.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 NGN0.00230 PGK
5 NGN0.01152 PGK
10 NGN0.02304 PGK
20 NGN0.04607 PGK
50 NGN0.11518 PGK
100 NGN0.23037 PGK
250 NGN0.57592 PGK
500 NGN1.15183 PGK
1000 NGN2.30366 PGK
2000 NGN4.60732 PGK
5000 NGN11.51830 PGK
10000 NGN23.03660 PGK