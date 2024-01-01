Papua New Guinean kinas to Swedish kronor today

Convert PGK to SEK at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = kr2.683 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:03
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PGK to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SEK
1 PGK to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.69682.8030
Low2.57362.5736
Average2.63922.6606
Change3.83%-4.17%
View full history

1 PGK to SEK stats

The performance of PGK to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.6968 and a 30 day low of 2.5736. This means the 30 day average was 2.6392. The change for PGK to SEK was 3.83.

The performance of PGK to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.8030 and a 90 day low of 2.5736. This means the 90 day average was 2.6606. The change for PGK to SEK was -4.17.

Track market ratesView PGK to SEK chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.0890.8011.4921.6220.93521.437
1 GBP1.20111.297109.0391.7921.9481.12225.743
1 USD0.9260.771184.0671.3821.5020.86519.847
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Papua New Guinean kina

PGK to USD

PGK to EUR

PGK to GBP

PGK to INR

PGK to JPY

PGK to RUB

PGK to AUD

PGK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Swedish Krona
1 PGK2.68262 SEK
5 PGK13.41310 SEK
10 PGK26.82620 SEK
20 PGK53.65240 SEK
50 PGK134.13100 SEK
100 PGK268.26200 SEK
250 PGK670.65500 SEK
500 PGK1,341.31000 SEK
1000 PGK2,682.62000 SEK
2000 PGK5,365.24000 SEK
5000 PGK13,413.10000 SEK
10000 PGK26,826.20000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 SEK0.37277 PGK
5 SEK1.86386 PGK
10 SEK3.72771 PGK
20 SEK7.45542 PGK
50 SEK18.63855 PGK
100 SEK37.27710 PGK
250 SEK93.19275 PGK
500 SEK186.38550 PGK
1000 SEK372.77100 PGK
2000 SEK745.54200 PGK
5000 SEK1,863.85500 PGK
10000 SEK3,727.71000 PGK