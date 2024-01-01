Papua New Guinean kinas to Mauritian rupees today

Convert PGK to MUR at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = ₨11.72 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:31
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PGK to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MUR
1 PGK to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.875812.1007
Low11.655611.6556
Average11.768111.8589
Change-0.45%-3.18%
View full history

1 PGK to MUR stats

The performance of PGK to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.8758 and a 30 day low of 11.6556. This means the 30 day average was 11.7681. The change for PGK to MUR was -0.45.

The performance of PGK to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.1007 and a 90 day low of 11.6556. This means the 90 day average was 11.8589. The change for PGK to MUR was -3.18.

Track market ratesView PGK to MUR chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.0890.8051.4921.6230.93521.416
1 GBP1.20111.297109.0181.7921.9481.12225.712
1 USD0.9260.771184.0711.3821.5020.86519.828
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Papua New Guinean kina

PGK to USD

PGK to EUR

PGK to GBP

PGK to INR

PGK to JPY

PGK to RUB

PGK to AUD

PGK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Mauritian Rupee
1 PGK11.71530 MUR
5 PGK58.57650 MUR
10 PGK117.15300 MUR
20 PGK234.30600 MUR
50 PGK585.76500 MUR
100 PGK1,171.53000 MUR
250 PGK2,928.82500 MUR
500 PGK5,857.65000 MUR
1000 PGK11,715.30000 MUR
2000 PGK23,430.60000 MUR
5000 PGK58,576.50000 MUR
10000 PGK117,153.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 MUR0.08536 PGK
5 MUR0.42679 PGK
10 MUR0.85358 PGK
20 MUR1.70716 PGK
50 MUR4.26791 PGK
100 MUR8.53582 PGK
250 MUR21.33955 PGK
500 MUR42.67910 PGK
1000 MUR85.35820 PGK
2000 MUR170.71640 PGK
5000 MUR426.79100 PGK
10000 MUR853.58200 PGK