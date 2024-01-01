Papua New Guinean kinas to CFP francs today

Convert PGK to XPF at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = ₣28.02 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:07
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PGK to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XPF
1 PGK to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High28.094528.6103
Low27.280427.2804
Average27.662527.8363
Change1.75%-1.31%
View full history

1 PGK to XPF stats

The performance of PGK to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 28.0945 and a 30 day low of 27.2804. This means the 30 day average was 27.6625. The change for PGK to XPF was 1.75.

The performance of PGK to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 28.6103 and a 90 day low of 27.2804. This means the 90 day average was 27.8363. The change for PGK to XPF was -1.31.

Track market ratesView PGK to XPF chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.0890.8061.4931.6220.93521.426
1 GBP1.20111.297109.0651.7931.9491.12325.735
1 USD0.9260.771184.0681.3821.5020.86519.836
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Papua New Guinean kina

PGK to USD

PGK to EUR

PGK to GBP

PGK to INR

PGK to JPY

PGK to RUB

PGK to AUD

PGK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / CFP Franc
1 PGK28.02160 XPF
5 PGK140.10800 XPF
10 PGK280.21600 XPF
20 PGK560.43200 XPF
50 PGK1,401.08000 XPF
100 PGK2,802.16000 XPF
250 PGK7,005.40000 XPF
500 PGK14,010.80000 XPF
1000 PGK28,021.60000 XPF
2000 PGK56,043.20000 XPF
5000 PGK140,108.00000 XPF
10000 PGK280,216.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 XPF0.03569 PGK
5 XPF0.17843 PGK
10 XPF0.35687 PGK
20 XPF0.71374 PGK
50 XPF1.78434 PGK
100 XPF3.56868 PGK
250 XPF8.92170 PGK
500 XPF17.84340 PGK
1000 XPF35.68680 PGK
2000 XPF71.37360 PGK
5000 XPF178.43400 PGK
10000 XPF356.86800 PGK