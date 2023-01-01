50 Papua New Guinean kinas to CFP francs

Convert PGK to XPF at the real exchange rate

50 pgk
1445 xpf

1.00000 PGK = 28.90900 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866971.1043591.91671.462771.620830.9285618.7092
1 GBP1.1534411.2738106.021.687211.869521.0710421.58
1 USD0.905550.785053183.23151.324551.467670.840816.9414
1 INR0.01087940.009432160.012014710.0159140.01763360.01010190.203546

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Papua New Guinean kinas

PGK to USD

PGK to EUR

PGK to GBP

PGK to INR

PGK to JPY

PGK to RUB

PGK to AUD

PGK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / CFP Franc
1 PGK28.90900 XPF
5 PGK144.54500 XPF
10 PGK289.09000 XPF
20 PGK578.18000 XPF
50 PGK1445.45000 XPF
100 PGK2890.90000 XPF
250 PGK7227.25000 XPF
500 PGK14454.50000 XPF
1000 PGK28909.00000 XPF
2000 PGK57818.00000 XPF
5000 PGK144545.00000 XPF
10000 PGK289090.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 XPF0.03459 PGK
5 XPF0.17296 PGK
10 XPF0.34591 PGK
20 XPF0.69183 PGK
50 XPF1.72957 PGK
100 XPF3.45913 PGK
250 XPF8.64782 PGK
500 XPF17.29565 PGK
1000 XPF34.59130 PGK
2000 XPF69.18260 PGK
5000 XPF172.95650 PGK
10000 XPF345.91300 PGK