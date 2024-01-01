Convert PGK to XPF at the real exchange rate

Papua New Guinean kinas to CFP francs today

1,000 pgk
28,704 xpf

K1.000 PGK = ₣28.70 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.08190.2921.4841.6240.96720.256
1 GBP1.18311.279106.8591.7561.9211.14423.973
1 USD0.9250.782183.5231.3721.5020.89518.738
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / CFP Franc
1 PGK28,70440 XPF
5 PGK143,52200 XPF
10 PGK287,04400 XPF
20 PGK574,08800 XPF
50 PGK1.435,22000 XPF
100 PGK2.870,44000 XPF
250 PGK7.176,10000 XPF
500 PGK14.352,20000 XPF
1000 PGK28.704,40000 XPF
2000 PGK57.408,80000 XPF
5000 PGK143.522,00000 XPF
10000 PGK287.044,00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 XPF0,03484 PGK
5 XPF0,17419 PGK
10 XPF0,34838 PGK
20 XPF0,69676 PGK
50 XPF1,74190 PGK
100 XPF3,48379 PGK
250 XPF8,70948 PGK
500 XPF17,41895 PGK
1000 XPF34,83790 PGK
2000 XPF69,67580 PGK
5000 XPF174,18950 PGK
10000 XPF348,37900 PGK