Convert PGK to JPY at the real exchange rate

Papua New Guinean kinas to Japanese yen today

1,000 pgk
40,773 jpy

K1.000 PGK = ¥40.77 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.08190.271.4831.6220.96720.258
1 GBP1.18411.28106.8691.7561.9211.14523.983
1 USD0.9250.781183.4981.3721.5010.89418.738
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Papua New Guinean kina

PGK to USD

PGK to EUR

PGK to GBP

PGK to INR

PGK to JPY

PGK to RUB

PGK to AUD

PGK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Japanese Yen
1 PGK40,77340 JPY
5 PGK203,86700 JPY
10 PGK407,73400 JPY
20 PGK815,46800 JPY
50 PGK2.038,67000 JPY
100 PGK4.077,34000 JPY
250 PGK10.193,35000 JPY
500 PGK20.386,70000 JPY
1000 PGK40.773,40000 JPY
2000 PGK81.546,80000 JPY
5000 PGK203.867,00000 JPY
10000 PGK407.734,00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Papua New Guinean Kina
100 JPY2,45258 PGK
1000 JPY24,52580 PGK
1500 JPY36,78870 PGK
2000 JPY49,05160 PGK
3000 JPY73,57740 PGK
5000 JPY122,62900 PGK
5400 JPY132,43932 PGK
10000 JPY245,25800 PGK
15000 JPY367,88700 PGK
20000 JPY490,51600 PGK
25000 JPY613,14500 PGK
30000 JPY735,77400 PGK