Papua New Guinean kinas to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert PGK to VND at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = ₫6,447 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:37
PGK to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

VND
1 PGK to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6,449.06006,550.6200
Low6,268.60006,268.6000
Average6,338.31576,387.3718
Change2.21%-1.59%
1 PGK to VND stats

The performance of PGK to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6,449.0600 and a 30 day low of 6,268.6000. This means the 30 day average was 6,338.3157. The change for PGK to VND was 2.21.

The performance of PGK to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6,550.6200 and a 90 day low of 6,268.6000. This means the 90 day average was 6,387.3718. The change for PGK to VND was -1.59.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.0890.81.4921.6220.93521.427
1 GBP1.20111.297109.0471.7921.9481.12225.732
1 USD0.9260.771184.0661.3821.5020.86519.838
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Vietnamese Dong
1 PGK6,446.72000 VND
5 PGK32,233.60000 VND
10 PGK64,467.20000 VND
20 PGK128,934.40000 VND
50 PGK322,336.00000 VND
100 PGK644,672.00000 VND
250 PGK1,611,680.00000 VND
500 PGK3,223,360.00000 VND
1000 PGK6,446,720.00000 VND
2000 PGK12,893,440.00000 VND
5000 PGK32,233,600.00000 VND
10000 PGK64,467,200.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Papua New Guinean Kina
1000 VND0.15512 PGK
2000 VND0.31024 PGK
5000 VND0.77559 PGK
10000 VND1.55118 PGK
20000 VND3.10236 PGK
50000 VND7.75590 PGK
100000 VND15.51180 PGK
200000 VND31.02360 PGK
500000 VND77.55900 PGK
1000000 VND155.11800 PGK
2000000 VND310.23600 PGK
5000000 VND775.59000 PGK