5,000 Vietnamese dongs to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert VND to PGK at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = K0.0001551 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:26
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

VND to PGK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PGK
1 VND to PGKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00020.0002
Low0.00020.0002
Average0.00020.0002
Change-2.51%1.63%
View full history

1 VND to PGK stats

The performance of VND to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0002 and a 30 day low of 0.0002. This means the 30 day average was 0.0002. The change for VND to PGK was -2.51.

The performance of VND to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0002 and a 90 day low of 0.0002. This means the 90 day average was 0.0002. The change for VND to PGK was 1.63.

Track market ratesView VND to PGK chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5080.9241.3191,385.421.38533.816151.885
1 AUD0.66310.6130.875918.4640.91822.418100.692
1 EUR1.0821.63311.4281,499.441.49936.599164.38
1 SGD0.7581.1430.711,0501.0525.629115.112

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Papua New Guinean Kina
1000 VND0.15515 PGK
2000 VND0.31029 PGK
5000 VND0.77574 PGK
10000 VND1.55147 PGK
20000 VND3.10294 PGK
50000 VND7.75735 PGK
100000 VND15.51470 PGK
200000 VND31.02940 PGK
500000 VND77.57350 PGK
1000000 VND155.14700 PGK
2000000 VND310.29400 PGK
5000000 VND775.73500 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Vietnamese Dong
1 PGK6,445.48000 VND
5 PGK32,227.40000 VND
10 PGK64,454.80000 VND
20 PGK128,909.60000 VND
50 PGK322,274.00000 VND
100 PGK644,548.00000 VND
250 PGK1,611,370.00000 VND
500 PGK3,222,740.00000 VND
1000 PGK6,445,480.00000 VND
2000 PGK12,890,960.00000 VND
5000 PGK32,227,400.00000 VND
10000 PGK64,454,800.00000 VND