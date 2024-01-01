Papua New Guinean kinas to Samoan talas today

Convert PGK to WST at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = WS$0.7000 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:05
PGK to WST conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

WST
1 PGK to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.70000.7161
Low0.68320.6832
Average0.68840.6967
Change1.72%-0.83%
1 PGK to WST stats

The performance of PGK to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7000 and a 30 day low of 0.6832. This means the 30 day average was 0.6884. The change for PGK to WST was 1.72.

The performance of PGK to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7161 and a 90 day low of 0.6832. This means the 90 day average was 0.6967. The change for PGK to WST was -0.83.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Samoan Tala
1 PGK0.70004 WST
5 PGK3.50021 WST
10 PGK7.00041 WST
20 PGK14.00082 WST
50 PGK35.00205 WST
100 PGK70.00410 WST
250 PGK175.01025 WST
500 PGK350.02050 WST
1000 PGK700.04100 WST
2000 PGK1,400.08200 WST
5000 PGK3,500.20500 WST
10000 PGK7,000.41000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 WST1.42849 PGK
5 WST7.14245 PGK
10 WST14.28490 PGK
20 WST28.56980 PGK
50 WST71.42450 PGK
100 WST142.84900 PGK
250 WST357.12250 PGK
500 WST714.24500 PGK
1000 WST1,428.49000 PGK
2000 WST2,856.98000 PGK
5000 WST7,142.45000 PGK
10000 WST14,284.90000 PGK