10 thousand Papua New Guinean kinas to Samoan talas

Convert PGK to WST at the real exchange rate

10000 pgk
7200.38 wst

1.00000 PGK = 0.72004 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8671451.1046591.94021.463051.621030.928818.7142
1 GBP1.1532111.2739106.0271.687221.86941.071121.5815
1 USD0.905250.784991183.23021.324451.467460.840816.9413
1 INR0.01087660.009431560.012014910.01591310.01763130.01010210.203548

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Papua New Guinean kinas

PGK to USD

PGK to EUR

PGK to GBP

PGK to INR

PGK to JPY

PGK to RUB

PGK to AUD

PGK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Samoan Tala
1 PGK0.72004 WST
5 PGK3.60019 WST
10 PGK7.20038 WST
20 PGK14.40076 WST
50 PGK36.00190 WST
100 PGK72.00380 WST
250 PGK180.00950 WST
500 PGK360.01900 WST
1000 PGK720.03800 WST
2000 PGK1440.07600 WST
5000 PGK3600.19000 WST
10000 PGK7200.38000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 WST1.38882 PGK
5 WST6.94410 PGK
10 WST13.88820 PGK
20 WST27.77640 PGK
50 WST69.44100 PGK
100 WST138.88200 PGK
250 WST347.20500 PGK
500 WST694.41000 PGK
1000 WST1388.82000 PGK
2000 WST2777.64000 PGK
5000 WST6944.10000 PGK
10000 WST13888.20000 PGK