1 Samoan tala to Papua New Guinean kinas

WS$1.000 WST = K1.452 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:06
WST to PGK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PGK
1 WST to PGKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.46361.4636
Low1.43641.3964
Average1.45331.4362
Change0.22%2.47%
1 WST to PGK stats

The performance of WST to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4636 and a 30 day low of 1.4364. This means the 30 day average was 1.4533. The change for WST to PGK was 0.22.

The performance of WST to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4636 and a 90 day low of 1.3964. This means the 90 day average was 1.4362. The change for WST to PGK was 2.47.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 WST1.45173 PGK
5 WST7.25865 PGK
10 WST14.51730 PGK
20 WST29.03460 PGK
50 WST72.58650 PGK
100 WST145.17300 PGK
250 WST362.93250 PGK
500 WST725.86500 PGK
1000 WST1,451.73000 PGK
2000 WST2,903.46000 PGK
5000 WST7,258.65000 PGK
10000 WST14,517.30000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Samoan Tala
1 PGK0.68883 WST
5 PGK3.44416 WST
10 PGK6.88832 WST
20 PGK13.77664 WST
50 PGK34.44160 WST
100 PGK68.88320 WST
250 PGK172.20800 WST
500 PGK344.41600 WST
1000 PGK688.83200 WST
2000 PGK1,377.66400 WST
5000 PGK3,444.16000 WST
10000 PGK6,888.32000 WST