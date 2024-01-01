Papua New Guinean kinas to Kenyan shillings today

Convert PGK to KES at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = Ksh32.73 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:07
PGK to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KES
1 PGK to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High33.022933.7940
Low32.727532.7275
Average32.877433.1059
Change-0.89%-3.13%
1 PGK to KES stats

The performance of PGK to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 33.0229 and a 30 day low of 32.7275. This means the 30 day average was 32.8774. The change for PGK to KES was -0.89.

The performance of PGK to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 33.7940 and a 90 day low of 32.7275. This means the 90 day average was 33.1059. The change for PGK to KES was -3.13.

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Kenyan Shilling
1 PGK32.72750 KES
5 PGK163.63750 KES
10 PGK327.27500 KES
20 PGK654.55000 KES
50 PGK1,636.37500 KES
100 PGK3,272.75000 KES
250 PGK8,181.87500 KES
500 PGK16,363.75000 KES
1000 PGK32,727.50000 KES
2000 PGK65,455.00000 KES
5000 PGK163,637.50000 KES
10000 PGK327,275.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 KES0.03056 PGK
5 KES0.15278 PGK
10 KES0.30555 PGK
20 KES0.61111 PGK
50 KES1.52777 PGK
100 KES3.05553 PGK
250 KES7.63883 PGK
500 KES15.27765 PGK
1000 KES30.55530 PGK
2000 KES61.11060 PGK
5000 KES152.77650 PGK
10000 KES305.55300 PGK