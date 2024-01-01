Papua New Guinean kinas to Kenyan shillings today
Convert PGK to KES at the real exchange rate
PGK to KES conversion chart
1 PGK = 32.72750 KES
0
|1 PGK to KES
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|33.0229
|33.7940
|Low
|32.7275
|32.7275
|Average
|32.8774
|33.1059
|Change
|-0.89%
|-3.13%
|View full history
1 PGK to KES stats
The performance of PGK to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 33.0229 and a 30 day low of 32.7275. This means the 30 day average was 32.8774. The change for PGK to KES was -0.89.
The performance of PGK to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 33.7940 and a 90 day low of 32.7275. This means the 90 day average was 33.1059. The change for PGK to KES was -3.13.
|Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Kenyan Shilling
|1 PGK
|32.72750 KES
|5 PGK
|163.63750 KES
|10 PGK
|327.27500 KES
|20 PGK
|654.55000 KES
|50 PGK
|1,636.37500 KES
|100 PGK
|3,272.75000 KES
|250 PGK
|8,181.87500 KES
|500 PGK
|16,363.75000 KES
|1000 PGK
|32,727.50000 KES
|2000 PGK
|65,455.00000 KES
|5000 PGK
|163,637.50000 KES
|10000 PGK
|327,275.00000 KES