ين ياباني إلى Zmw Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the ين ياباني إلى Zmw history summary. This is the ين ياباني (JPY) إلى Zmw (ZMW) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of JPY and ZMW historical data from 17-08-2019 to 17-08-2024.
ين ياباني إلى Zmw exchange rate history
The exchange rate for ين ياباني إلى Zmw is currently ٠٫١٧٨ today, reflecting a 1.061% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of ين ياباني has remained relatively stable, with a -0.031% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of ين ياباني إلى Zmw has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫١٧٩ on 14-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫١٧٦ on 15-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-08-2024, with a -1.178% decrease in value.
حذروا من سوء أسعار الصرف. وكثيراً ما تتحمل المصارف وموردو الخدمات التقليديون تكاليف إضافية تتقاضاها عن طريق رفع سعر الصرف. التكنولوجيا الذكية لدينا تعني أننا أكثر كفاءة - وهذا يعني أنك تحصل على معدل رائع. في كل مرة.
كيفية تحويل ين ياباني إلى كواشا زامبي
- 1
أدخل المبلغ الخاص بك
اكتب ببساطة في المربع مقدار ما تريد تحويله.
- 2
اختر عملاتك
انقر على القائمة المنسدلة لاختيار JPY في القائمة المنسدلة الأولى كعملة تريد تحويلها و ZMW في الانخفاض الثاني كعملة تريد تحويلها إليها.
- 3
هذا هو
سيظهر لك محول العملة الخاص بنا معدل JPY الحالي إلى ZMW وكيف تغير خلال اليوم أو الأسبوع أو الشهر الماضي.
