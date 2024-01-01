ين ياباني إلى Zmw Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the ين ياباني إلى Zmw history summary. This is the ين ياباني (JPY) إلى Zmw (ZMW) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of JPY and ZMW historical data from 17-08-2019 to 17-08-2024.

10,000 jpy
1,782.91 zmw

¥1.000 JPY = ZK0.1783 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at ١٧ أغسطس ٢٠٢٤
JPY إلى ZMW مخطط التحويل

سعر الصرف الفعلي

ين ياباني إلى Zmw exchange rate history

The exchange rate for ين ياباني إلى Zmw is currently ٠٫١٧٨ today, reflecting a 1.061% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of ين ياباني has remained relatively stable, with a -0.031% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of ين ياباني إلى Zmw has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫١٧٩ on 14-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫١٧٦ on 15-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-08-2024, with a -1.178% decrease in value.

كيفية تحويل ين ياباني إلى كواشا زامبي

  • 1

    أدخل المبلغ الخاص بك

    اكتب ببساطة في المربع مقدار ما تريد تحويله.

  • 2

    اختر عملاتك

    انقر على القائمة المنسدلة لاختيار JPY في القائمة المنسدلة الأولى كعملة تريد تحويلها و ZMW في الانخفاض الثاني كعملة تريد تحويلها إليها.

  • 3

    هذا هو

    سيظهر لك محول العملة الخاص بنا معدل JPY الحالي إلى ZMW وكيف تغير خلال اليوم أو الأسبوع أو الشهر الماضي.

