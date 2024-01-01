ين ياباني إلى Zmw exchange rate history

The exchange rate for ين ياباني إلى Zmw is currently ٠٫١٧٨ today, reflecting a 1.061% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of ين ياباني has remained relatively stable, with a -0.031% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of ين ياباني إلى Zmw has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫١٧٩ on 14-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫١٧٦ on 15-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-08-2024, with a -1.178% decrease in value.