Japanese yen to Zambian kwacha Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Japanese yen to Zambian kwacha history summary. This is the Japanese yen (JPY) to Zambian kwacha (ZMW) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of JPY and ZMW historical data from 29-06-2019 to 29-06-2024.

10,000 jpy
1,504.95 zmw

¥1.000 JPY = ZK0.1505 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 29 Jun 2024
Japanese yen to Zambian kwacha exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Japanese yen to Zambian kwacha is currently 0,150 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Japanese yen has remained relatively stable, with a -6.098% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Japanese yen to Zambian kwacha has fluctuated between a high of 0,162 on 27-06-2024 and a low of 0,150 on 28-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a -5.866% decrease in value.

How to convert Japanese yen to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

