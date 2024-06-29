Japanese yen to Zambian kwacha exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Japanese yen to Zambian kwacha is currently 0,150 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Japanese yen has remained relatively stable, with a -6.098% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Japanese yen to Zambian kwacha has fluctuated between a high of 0,162 on 27-06-2024 and a low of 0,150 on 28-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a -5.866% decrease in value.