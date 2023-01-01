CFA francs BCEAO to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert XOF to MRU at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
66.71 mru

1.00000 XOF = 0.06671 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:27
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 XOF0.06671 MRU
5 XOF0.33353 MRU
10 XOF0.66706 MRU
20 XOF1.33411 MRU
50 XOF3.33528 MRU
100 XOF6.67056 MRU
250 XOF16.67640 MRU
500 XOF33.35280 MRU
1000 XOF66.70560 MRU
2000 XOF133.41120 MRU
5000 XOF333.52800 MRU
10000 XOF667.05600 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MRU14.99120 XOF
5 MRU74.95600 XOF
10 MRU149.91200 XOF
20 MRU299.82400 XOF
50 MRU749.56000 XOF
100 MRU1499.12000 XOF
250 MRU3747.80000 XOF
500 MRU7495.60000 XOF
1000 MRU14991.20000 XOF
2000 MRU29982.40000 XOF
5000 MRU74956.00000 XOF
10000 MRU149912.00000 XOF