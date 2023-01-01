10 Mauritanian ouguiyas to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert MRU to XOF at the real exchange rate

10 mru
152 xof

1.00000 MRU = 15.18600 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MRU15.18600 XOF
5 MRU75.93000 XOF
10 MRU151.86000 XOF
20 MRU303.72000 XOF
50 MRU759.30000 XOF
100 MRU1518.60000 XOF
250 MRU3796.50000 XOF
500 MRU7593.00000 XOF
1000 MRU15186.00000 XOF
2000 MRU30372.00000 XOF
5000 MRU75930.00000 XOF
10000 MRU151860.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 XOF0.06585 MRU
5 XOF0.32925 MRU
10 XOF0.65850 MRU
20 XOF1.31700 MRU
50 XOF3.29250 MRU
100 XOF6.58499 MRU
250 XOF16.46248 MRU
500 XOF32.92495 MRU
1000 XOF65.84990 MRU
2000 XOF131.69980 MRU
5000 XOF329.24950 MRU
10000 XOF658.49900 MRU