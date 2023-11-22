1 thousand US dollars to Brunei dollars

Convert USD to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
1,342.55 bnd

1.00000 USD = 1.34255 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:24
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87141.08890.67011.495671.664120.963518.73
1 GBP1.1475811.2486104.0541.716451.909761.1056921.4948
1 USD0.91910.800897183.33651.37471.529520.885617.2151
1 INR0.0110290.00961040.011999510.01649580.01835350.01062680.206573

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert US dollars to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Brunei Dollar
1 USD1.34255 BND
5 USD6.71275 BND
10 USD13.42550 BND
20 USD26.85100 BND
50 USD67.12750 BND
100 USD134.25500 BND
250 USD335.63750 BND
500 USD671.27500 BND
1000 USD1342.55000 BND
2000 USD2685.10000 BND
5000 USD6712.75000 BND
10000 USD13425.50000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / US Dollar
1 BND0.74485 USD
5 BND3.72426 USD
10 BND7.44851 USD
20 BND14.89702 USD
50 BND37.24255 USD
100 BND74.48510 USD
250 BND186.21275 USD
500 BND372.42550 USD
1000 BND744.85100 USD
2000 BND1489.70200 USD
5000 BND3724.25500 USD
10000 BND7448.51000 USD