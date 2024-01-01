10 Brunei dollars to US dollars

Convert BND to USD at the real exchange rate

10 bnd
7.55 usd

B$1.000 BND = $0.7554 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BND to USD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.75540.7554
Low0.74300.7359
Average0.74730.7425
Change1.39%2.33%
1 BND to USD stats

The performance of BND to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7554 and a 30 day low of 0.7430. This means the 30 day average was 0.7473. The change for BND to USD was 1.39.

The performance of BND to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7554 and a 90 day low of 0.7359. This means the 90 day average was 0.7425. The change for BND to USD was 2.33.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9161.3731.66718.3241.3241.5220.784
1 EUR1.09211.4991.8220.0041.4451.6610.856
1 CAD0.7280.66711.21413.3470.9641.1080.571
1 NZD0.60.5490.824110.9920.7940.9130.47

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / US Dollar
1 BND0.75540 USD
5 BND3.77701 USD
10 BND7.55401 USD
20 BND15.10802 USD
50 BND37.77005 USD
100 BND75.54010 USD
250 BND188.85025 USD
500 BND377.70050 USD
1000 BND755.40100 USD
2000 BND1,510.80200 USD
5000 BND3,777.00500 USD
10000 BND7,554.01000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Brunei Dollar
1 USD1.32380 BND
5 USD6.61900 BND
10 USD13.23800 BND
20 USD26.47600 BND
50 USD66.19000 BND
100 USD132.38000 BND
250 USD330.95000 BND
500 USD661.90000 BND
1000 USD1,323.80000 BND
2000 USD2,647.60000 BND
5000 USD6,619.00000 BND
10000 USD13,238.00000 BND