1 thousand Mexican pesos to Russian rubles

Convert MXN to RUB at the real exchange rate

1000 mxn
5174.43 rub

1.00000 MXN = 5.17443 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:28
How to convert Mexican pesos to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Russian Ruble
1 MXN5.17443 RUB
5 MXN25.87215 RUB
10 MXN51.74430 RUB
20 MXN103.48860 RUB
50 MXN258.72150 RUB
100 MXN517.44300 RUB
250 MXN1293.60750 RUB
500 MXN2587.21500 RUB
1000 MXN5174.43000 RUB
2000 MXN10348.86000 RUB
5000 MXN25872.15000 RUB
10000 MXN51744.30000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Mexican Peso
1 RUB0.19326 MXN
5 RUB0.96629 MXN
10 RUB1.93258 MXN
20 RUB3.86516 MXN
50 RUB9.66290 MXN
100 RUB19.32580 MXN
250 RUB48.31450 MXN
500 RUB96.62900 MXN
1000 RUB193.25800 MXN
2000 RUB386.51600 MXN
5000 RUB966.29000 MXN
10000 RUB1932.58000 MXN