1 Moroccan dirham to Brunei dollars

Convert MAD to BND at the real exchange rate

1 mad
0.13 bnd

1.00000 MAD = 0.13283 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:20
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Brunei Dollar
1 MAD0.13283 BND
5 MAD0.66414 BND
10 MAD1.32827 BND
20 MAD2.65654 BND
50 MAD6.64135 BND
100 MAD13.28270 BND
250 MAD33.20675 BND
500 MAD66.41350 BND
1000 MAD132.82700 BND
2000 MAD265.65400 BND
5000 MAD664.13500 BND
10000 MAD1328.27000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 BND7.52857 MAD
5 BND37.64285 MAD
10 BND75.28570 MAD
20 BND150.57140 MAD
50 BND376.42850 MAD
100 BND752.85700 MAD
250 BND1882.14250 MAD
500 BND3764.28500 MAD
1000 BND7528.57000 MAD
2000 BND15057.14000 MAD
5000 BND37642.85000 MAD
10000 BND75285.70000 MAD